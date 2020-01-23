Opinion

Party time

Connecticut’s Presidential Primary is on Tuesday, April 28, just three months away. There will be a primary for Democrats and the secretary of the state will announce on Feb. 14 if any candidates have petitioned for a Republican primary.

What seemed like endless campaigning that began in 2019 is now in high gear. The Iowa Caucus is just weeks away and then it will all go by in a blur.

Will you have a say on who is at the top of the ticket come November? Connecticut’s is a closed primary which means voters must be enrolled in the party holding the primary if they wish to cast a ballot. If voters wish to switch their party affiliation in order to vote in a new party in the April primary, they must change their affiliation by Tuesday, Jan. 28.

That is true for those registered as Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Greens and any of the other minority parties. Anyone who is unsure of their party status may find out by clicking the Voter Registration Lookup link on the Wilton Registrars of Voters page at wiltonct.org.

A change may be made by visiting the registrars’ office or by going online to voterregistration.ct.gov.

The situation is different for unaffiliated voters. Unaffiliated voters who have not been enrolled in any party for at least three months may enroll in a political party up to April 23 by mail or by April 27 by noon, in person, at the registrars’ office in town hall. The same is true for new voters registering for the first time.

There’s good news for 17-year-olds. If you are a U.S. citizen and a Connecticut resident who will turn 18 by Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, you are eligible to participate in the Presidential Primary on April 28.

If you were not among the 100 or so students who registered to vote during the registrars’ voter registration drive at Wilton High School last week, you may register online with a DMV-issued ID at https://bit.ly/373K8DP or download the voter registration form and mail it in.

Forms are also available at the registrars’ office and the town clerk’s office at town hall, 238 Danbury Road, and at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For more information about voting in Connecticut, visit portal.ct.gov/SOTS.

Should a primary be needed for offices farther down the ballot, a primary will take place in August.

The secretary of the state reports there are currently 2,192,828 active voters registered in Connecticut. A majority — 895,218 — are registered as unaffiliated voters, 803,802 are registered in the Democratic Party, 459,403 are registered in the Republican Party, and 34,405 are registered in one of several other parties.

In other election news, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has launched a text information service to enable users to receive election information. By texting VOTER (not case sensitive) to 474747, users will receive information including Election Day reminders, rules, and links to useful resources.

Merrill said it is part of an initiative to make the 2020 election “the smoothest we’ve ever seen.”

The service is free, although text rates may apply depending on the user’s carrier.