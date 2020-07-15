Opinion

Opinion: Out of carrots, Hartford coming with sticks

The type of housing that opinion writer Chris DeMuth says Connecticut legislators are pushing. The type of housing that opinion writer Chris DeMuth says Connecticut legislators are pushing. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Opinion: Out of carrots, Hartford coming with sticks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“Maybe that’s a place where we use a stick.” — State Sen. Saud Anwar

The place? Wilton. The stick? Forcing state or regional control over local zoning. Connecticut state legislators are fed up with the prosperous suburban towns such as Wilton and are looking to do something about it during their upcoming special session. What is the problem and what is their solution? The problem is that they don’t want local control over zoning and school decisions. They would prefer those decisions to be made at the state level in Hartford or at the regional level in Bridgeport. But they have run out of carrots. The money that they could normally use to entice towns to repopulate their housing and schools has dried up. Very little, if any, reaches towns such as Wilton. Without the enticement of such carrots, it is hard to get anyone to voluntarily surrender to their demands. Many families moved to Wilton for its beauty, safety, and top-tier schools. If they wanted to live in Bridgeport or Hartford, they could have moved there (see picture of the kind of housing that new legislation intends to encourage). But turning towns into subsidiaries of Greater Hartford or Greater Bridgeport doesn’t just hurt our schools and hurt our property values — it hurts citizens’ freedom to choose where we live and how we govern our own communities.

“Communities should not be able to rely upon local zoning and local practices to the extent that they are right now, to bar the development of that in their communities. It’s an issue where the needs of the state need to take precedence over the needs of — or the wishes — of individual towns.” — Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney.

In a special session, Hartford politicians are picking up sticks. This effort to take precedence over the needs and wishes of individual towns such as Wilton is being pushed at a speed intended to foil any dissent. Here is the game plan: cite unfair housing practices without referring to the facts that the examples were from a long time ago and have long since been made illegal. Then cite town demographics. Imply that the demographic composition of these towns is a problem that needs to be externally fixed by the state government. At this point, they don’t make an argument. They just make an insult. Finally, demand that towns turn over control of zoning and schools. The effort to take over zoning and schools has been simmering for years but is about to explode.

Over 10,000 citizens from Wilton and other towns have come out in opposition to forced regionalization. Parents know what is best for our own kids and we don’t need Hartford to take over our schools or our neighborhoods. But we also know that Connecticut has real problems. Schools such as those in Hartford and Bridgeport are failing and it is a moral as well as financial catastrophe. One might sympathize with their political leaders; they would hardly relish the prospect of allowing the upcoming election to serve as a referendum on Connecticut’s mismanagement. They would far prefer the distraction of regionalization to pit cities against towns.

Instead, here is a positive proposal for change: let’s audit every school district with below average performance. Wilton’s school district has a 99-percent graduation rate with many graduates attending the most elite universities. Wilton is not the problem. Bridgeport fails to teach 72 percent of their students basic reading proficiency and 85% basic math proficiency; in Hartford the numbers are 74 percent for reading and 81 percent for math. That is a scandal with lives as well as dollars at stake. But Bridgeport and Hartford spend much more than Wilton does to teach reading and math. So where does the money go? Are they corrupt or inept? An external audit could uncover what Bridgeport does with $396,769,000 and Hartford does with $518,678,000 each year (spoiler alert: not teach reading or arithmetic). Let’s focus on the real problems in Connecticut. Let’s help the failures to succeed. Let’s not force the successes to repeat the mistakes or accept the control from some of the worst performing cities.

If you would like to take action, Hands Off Our Schools Action is raising money to support candidates committed to local control and opposed to forced regionalization. We published a 2020 Candidate Guide highlighting representatives and candidates who oppose bills to regionalize schools and are opposed to anyone for legislative leadership positions who has sponsored such legislation. There is so much to be done to lift up failing schools and revitalize failing neighborhoods. But let’s use better ideas to lift up Connecticut’s failures, not use sticks to beat down Connecticut’s successes.

Hands Off Our Schools is a statewide, non-partisan movement that advocates for local decision-making in education for all school districts within Connecticut. We support voluntary shared services between school districts and between school districts and municipal governments to improve or maintain educational outcomes and reduce costs. We support voluntary regionalization of school districts for the purpose of improving educational outcomes and reducing costs. We support the removal of state-imposed barriers that unnecessarily drive up education costs and/or inhibit voluntary shared services and regionalization. We support consideration of measures focused on improving educational outcomes across all school districts. We oppose forced regionalization of school districts and state imposed punitive measures to coerce regionalization.