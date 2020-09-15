Opinion

Nobody Told Me That: Ins and outs of voting

Are you registered to vote?

Not sure? Look up your registration status at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx. Want to register? Register online with your CT driver license or DMV ID at https://voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do; or print the online application form to use your social security number along with your signature and return by mail; or call Wilton Town Hall (203-563-011) to make an appointment to register in person.

Last minute? If you plan to vote by absentee ballot, register as soon as possible to allow for the time required to apply for, receive, and mail back your ballot. If you plan to vote in person at your polling place, your registration must be received (through online submission, mail, or in person at town hall) by seven days before the election. However, Connecticut law does allow for same-day registration. You can go to town hall (238 Danbury Road), register to vote and cast your ballot on Election Day.

Want to vote by absentee ballot in November?

Here’s the process. This year only, because of COVID-19, all registered voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Starting in late September, the secretary of the state will mail applications for absentee ballots to all active voters. If you are registered but do not receive an application, you can download it at https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SOTS/ElectionServices/Absentee-Ballot-Application-ED-3/ED-3-Rev-20-Final.pdf.

When you get your application, check the COVID-19 box (the first among the eligible reasons for voting absentee) and fill out the other fields. Return your absentee ballot application to town hall by mail or in the ballot drop box in front of the police station behind town hall. The Wilton Town Clerk will send your actual ballot to you starting Oct. 2. Fill out and return your ballot promptly!

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. After you’ve filled out your ballot, you can return it by mail, or at the ballot drop box in front of the police station. You can confirm that your ballot has been received at the same link as the one to check your registration status: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Prefer to vote in person in November?

All three of Wilton’s polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day: Wilton High School (District 1), Cider Mill School (District 2), and Middlebrook School (District 3).

If you are not sure which is your polling place, you can look your registration up online at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx or look for your street on the Wilton district map on our town website at https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4046/f/uploads/wiltonvotingmap2012.pdf.

Who’s running in Wilton in November 2020?

In addition to the presidential race, Wilton voters will choose candidates for the U.S. 4th District Congressional seat, as well as our representatives for state senator, state representative, and our town registrars of voters. There are no bonding issues on the ballot this year.

Interested in serving as a poll worker?

Elections depend on citizen engagement. If you are interested in serving this essential role, you must commit to attending required training, must be able to work in an impartial and non-partisan manner, and you are prohibited from performing services for any candidate or political party on the day of the election.

Contact the Registrar of Voters at 203-563-0111 or email at registrars@wiltonct.org.