Nobody Told Me That

Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary

What is a presidential primary?

Presidential primary elections and caucuses are held in each U.S. state and territory. They’re part of the nominating process for presidential candidates. This process was never included in the U. S. Constitution, but was created over time by the major political parties. In Connecticut, both parties, Democratic and the Republican, are having a presidential primary on Aug. 11. Some states hold only primary elections, some hold only caucuses, and others use a combination of both. In Connecticut, primary elections are run by state and local governments. In general, the primaries determine how many national convention delegates are pledged to each candidate, according to party rules. These delegates, in turn, select their party’s presidential nominee at the party’s national convention.

Who’s on the ballot?

Candidates on the Connecticut ballot, in the order chosen by lottery by the secretary of the state are:

Democratic: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Uncommitted.

Republican: Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, and Uncommitted.

Also on the Republican ballot are two 26th Senatorial candidates — Kim Healy and William Duff.

The number of “Uncommitted” votes determines the number of uncommitted delegates to the party’s convention.

Who is eligible to vote?

Connecticut’s Presidential Primaries are called “closed” primaries in that only enrolled Republicans and Democrats may vote in this primary. If you are not yet registered to vote, or if you are an unaffiliated voter who has not been a member of any other party for 90 days, it may not be too late to register, enroll, and vote in the primary. If you are 17 and will be 18 by Nov. 3, you are eligible to register and vote in the primary. New voters and unaffiliated voters may submit a mail-in or online voter registration application by Aug. 6, 2020 (postmarked) or August 10, 2020 in person by noon.

Contact the registrars at 203-563-0111 or visit their web page a wiltonct.org.

Where will the Presidential Primaries be held in Wilton?

All three of Wilton’s polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Primary Day. Both the Democratic and Republican parties will share each polling place. District 1 votes at Wilton High School (Clune Center), District 2 at Cider Mill School cafeteria (enter to the left of the main door), District 3 at the Middlebrook cafeteria (enter under the canopy at the rear door of the school).

What precautions are being taken at the polls?

Voters are urged to wear a face covering. Poll workers will be wearing masks, face shield and gloves. Voters will be given a pen to use for filling out the ballot. Periodic sanitizing of the poll area will be done and hand sanitizer will be available as you leave.

Special virtual “I voted” stickers will be available on our website and other social media websites.

Please note additional information will be available on the town website, a video will show how the polling places will look on primary day.

This is a series of columns in which the Wilton League of Women Voters discusses commonly asked questions about Wilton’s town meetings and elections. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information, visit wiltonlwv.org.