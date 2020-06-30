Opinion

Letters to the Editors

Honor Elizabeth Ambler

To the Editors:

Last year, in a previous letter, I provided my reasoning as to why actions by the Clune family as trustees of the Elizabeth Ambler Trust cause me to lose respect for them. It’s bad enough that we have a President that is motivated only by what he thinks what will help him ,we don’t need that here in Wilton.

To refresh your memory about why I was disappointed by the Clunes’ actions as trustees for the Ambler Trust, I’ve included a summary of what Elizabeth Ambler wanted

Elizabeth did not have any living relatives, so she established a trust to help needy students and Wilton nonprofit organizations. Trustees were chosen with the expectation that they would follow her wishes. After the original attorney passed away, the trustees, including Dr. Clune, raised their trustee fees from $11,000 to $36,000 per year, a very nice pay raise.

This was not enough for the Clunes. When one of the previous trustees died, the son of Dr. Clune was added as a trustee in 2016. In addition, in 2018 they increased their salaries to $51,000 each, or a total of $153,000. As a comparison in the year 2018, they only approved $180,000 in grants.

One of the key characteristics that should be expected of a trustee:

“A trustee is personally liable for a breach of his or her fiduciary duties. The trustee’s fiduciary duties include a duty of loyalty, a duty of prudence, and subsidiary duties. The duty of loyalty requires that the trustee administer the trust solely in the interest of the beneficiaries.”

Elizabeth Ambler would be rolling over in her grave if she could see how her trust was being managed for the benefit of the trustees.

Wilton should consider renaming the Clune Center to the Elizabeth Ambler Center.

Alex Ruskewich

Sensible Wilton