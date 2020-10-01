Opinion

Letter: Wilton Kiwanis raises $10K for food pantry

To the Editors:

The Kiwanis Club of Wilton wants to give a big thanks to all the wonderful people who helped make the recent drive for cash and gift certificates for the Wilton food pantry such a big success. The amount collected was over $10,000 and the cash and certificates will go a long way in helping the needy families of our town.

The townspeople and those of neighboring towns always step up to help people in need and Kiwanis is there to lend a hand in the process.

Bud Taylor

Kiwanis Club of Wilton