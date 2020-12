To the Editors:

The Wilton Kiwanis Club extends a heartfelt “thank you” to our generous neighbors and friends for their tremendous support of our “Feed Wilton” campaign this past weekend. All the proceeds go to the Town of Wilton Social Services food pantry to help families suffering from food insecurity.

This past weekend we raised over $14,000 in monies and gift certificates — a new record for our quarterly food drives!

Additionally, our sincere thanks to the management and cashiers at the Village Market — a true asset to our community.

Tom Connors, food drive chair

Greg Chann, Kiwanis President