Opinion
Letter: Thank you on behalf of veterans
Photo: Bryan Haeffele // Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media
To the Editors:
This is a huge thank you to all the young people who remembered Wilton’s veterans by sending very nice cards and letters. We were touched by this show of support, and welcome all of you, along with your families, to visit Post 86 when we are able to welcome guests again. Please stay safe and have a great summer!
Tom Moore
Adjutant, Post 86
