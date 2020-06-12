Opinion

Letter: Thank you on behalf of veterans

American Legion members salute the names of Wilton veterans who gave their lives in service to their country. May 25, 2020.

To the Editors:

This is a huge thank you to all the young people who remembered Wilton’s veterans by sending very nice cards and letters. We were touched by this show of support, and welcome all of you, along with your families, to visit Post 86 when we are able to welcome guests again. Please stay safe and have a great summer!

Tom Moore

Adjutant, Post 86