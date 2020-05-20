Opinion

Letter: Board of Finance made the right choices

To the Editors:

I want to commend the Board of Finance for putting forward a prudent and well thought-out budget for this next year, one which maintains funding for town services when they’re critically needed, estimates revenue conservatively, and even provides a modest mil rate cut.

There have been numerous calls to reflexively cut the town services and the school budget. That would be a terrible mistake. Those services are what we share with each other as a community, and are as much a part of the town’s character as the volunteer work we do. And in this pandemic the need for these services will be greater, not less.

When our schools do open up, they will need monitors to assure social distancing, health workers to test students and trace the contacts of those infected. The buildings will need substantially more, and also more frequent cleaning and disinfecting. More resources will be needed to bring students who have fallen behind (and there will be many of those) back up to grade level. Students’ health and education is an absolute imperative for the town, and funding these adequately is probably going to cost more, not less.

Further, the schools are our most important asset in attracting families to Wilton, and need to be maintained at the same level of quality as before. Even without any cuts, this will be the third year with a flat budget, and Wilton has seen the lowest growth, and now has the second-lowest per pupil spending in our DRG. With the surrounding towns calling for no cuts or even increases this year, maintaining the current level of spending sends a signal to potential residents that we will stand behind our schools through thick and thin. Cutting the budget will signal just the opposite. The schools would have benefited from the requested increase, but the Board was right in not cutting it any further.

Revenues were conservatively estimated: The estimate of State grants was cut by 40%; of other revenue by 13%. Property tax collections were estimated at 98.5%, even though during the Great Recession the collection rate never dropped below 99.3%, and has not been below 99.2% since at least 1998. With the July tax payments already locked in, the odds of a revenue collapse are small.

Keeping town services at as high a level as possible, and maintaining the quality of our schools, are crucial to the continued development and prosperity of the town. With the tremendous uncertainties for the economy, granted there is some risk to town receipts. But taking the risk is a much better option than a panic-driven move to cut services, possibly damaging Wilton permanently. I want to thank the Board of Finance for staying the course.

Peter Squitieri