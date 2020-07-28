Opinion

Letter: A word of thanks to Wilton police and EMS

A Ridgefield resident offers his thanks to Wilton police and EMS responders who assisted him after a car accident. A Ridgefield resident offers his thanks to Wilton police and EMS responders who assisted him after a car accident. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: A word of thanks to Wilton police and EMS 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

I was so impressed with the Wilton Police and EMS departments in dealing with my one-person accident on June 28th.

As I was driving my Tesla 3 on Route 33, just before the Ridgefield line, the car inexplicably went out of control and turned over and was totaled. As I was sitting upside down, Officer Harris got me out of the car showing both competence and compassion.

This was repeated by the Wilton EMS caregivers, who took me to Norwalk Hospital for observation.

Accolades to Wilton’s police and EMS caregivers.

Joseph Heyman

Ridgefield