Hudspeth in Wilton: Olde Home Day is a very big deal

Here in our summer hometown of Andover, Maine, Olde Home Day is a very big deal.
It’s an annual celebration of the founding of the town over two centuries ago and is held on the first Saturday in August each year. Last year was obviously a notable exception, sadly missed by all in this town of 800. But it was back in force this year with several thousand in attendance from the opening parade in the morning to the chicken dinner fundraiser by the town’s volunteer fire department that closes out the day.