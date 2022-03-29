Hudspeth in Wilton: Move forward very much rewarded

We’ve had a number of very lean budget years, most recently for understandable reasons grounded in large scale uncertainty. It was a great decision that the Board of Finance made when COVID-19 first loomed so ominously, not to actually cut back the budget as some people had urged because of those COVID uncertainties.
A decision to cut back, as things have turned out, would have really jeopardized our town going forward and would definitely have sent entirely the wrong message to potential new families and especially younger families with children searching for the right town into which to relocate from urban living. In fact, in its ratings of towns for excellence of living, Niche’s recent high rating for Wilton includes an A+ for our schools, a very significant factor in our overall rating.