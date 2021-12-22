Hudspeth in Wilton: Missing a dear friend

I’m missing a dear friend. Anthony Kahn, for many years a Westport resident, and I were law partners until we both retired at the end of 2004 from the same NYC law firm where we had practiced together for 2½ decades. Tony was a corporate partner and I a litigation partner, and we often worked together on cases. We became very close over the years and that friendship has continued through all of the years since then. Tony was diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer late this fall and died on the first night of Hanukkah.
We met together over a meal here early this fall on his and his wife Joanne’s transition from their Florida home to their home on Cape Cod. He appeared hail and hardy then — the Tony I’ve always known and respected enormously: a highly skilled adventurer in a huge range of things legal, business and athletic -- essentially everything he undertook, and he undertook so much! He did all of those things with his whole huge heart and with the thoughtfulness and caring that everyone around him knew was emblematic of Tony. His smile would light up a room and his great spirit would bring a strong sense of warmth to even the coldest and toughest of settings.