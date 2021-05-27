Hudspeth: P.T. Barnum is worthy of celebration

Unlike Walt Disney whose brother Roy saw to it that Walt’s legacy and his ways of doing business in keeping with his founding focus were preserved after Walt’s death, P.T. Barnum had no one to play that role for him in preserving the foundational elements of his vision after his death. What evolved as a result have often been caricatures of his real life, as in the very popular 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”
The P.T. Barnum Museum in Bridgeport does its best to dispel that misinformation and replace fiction with fact about his life and times. To that end, the Museum’s Executive Director, Kathy Maher, spoke via Zoom to a large audience in a session of Wilton Historical Society’s and Wilton Library’s joint series on American history. This, the series’ fourteenth year, was focused on “Creativity in Connecticut,” and P.T. Barnum was, rightly of course, one of its subjects.