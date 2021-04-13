Hudspeth: After listening to over a day of testimony

Having listened to over 24 hours of testimony last month in our state legislature’s hearings on zoning and affordable housing, I’ve learned much about concerns on both sides of the aisle. Everyone is asserting a desire to address affordable housing, and the present affordable-housing-focused state legislation (Section 8-30g), while certainly advanced for its time when passed decades ago, clearly lacks sufficient teeth to get the job done.
The need to expand affordable housing was brought into sharp focus by Richard Rothstein’s seminal 2017 book, “The Color of Law.” It documents in horrific specifics the vast and pervasive role of our government at all levels and across all states, including our own, in imposing by law explicit, brazen and demeaning racial segregation of Blacks in American society, with segregation in housing extending to segregation in schools given school districts’ delineation by local municipality.