Hudspeth: A unique trifecta of benefits in Wilton

Can our state and our town partner on affordable housing in ways that really benefit Wilton?
In my Jan. 27 column, I laid out key facts surrounding affordable housing in Wilton: State statute Section 8-30g permits private developers to avoid many of the constraints of local zoning laws but only in municipalities that don’t have 10 percent or more of their housing qualifying as affordable under state standards. The only exception is if a municipality has a state-issued four-year moratorium and Wilton doesn’t qualify for one.