Haskell: It's time to make absentee voting easier

Staff / Hearst Connecticut Media

Believe it or not, it looks like the 2020 election is finally in the rear-view mirror. Despite the partisan rancor that kept us up at night in the weeks before and after the election, I think we all have a reason to be proud. While some fretted that the COVID-19 pandemic would imperil our democracy, countless heroes stepped up to volunteer at the polls. Civil servants at town hall worked overtime to process a constant stream of absentee ballots. And most importantly, a record number of voters made their voices heard. I spent Election Day meeting voters at the polls, and it was clear we didn’t all agree on every issue. But we were united in our belief that democracy functions best when everyone has a chance to participate.

In this state, it looks as though almost 80 percent of registered voters either came out to vote or mailed in their ballot. In fact, the 2020 election saw 133,000 more voters than the last Presidential election. I am especially proud of the turnout in the senate district I represent. More than 66,000 people voted in the 26th district, more than any other state senate district in Connecticut. For an area with about 100,000 residents, that level of turnout is extraordinary. It amounted to around a 9,000-vote increase from just four years ago.