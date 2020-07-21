Opinion

Editorial: Feel-good video

Recently, a video was posted on YouTube that will put a smile on even the most curmudgeonly face.

Anyone wondering what the music department at Wilton High School has been up to can see the results in the newly formed Wilton Public Schools Virtual Choir/Orchestra. It features more than 50 students, teachers and alumni who may be seen and heard in a video medley of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World.”

It’s been in the works since schools closed in March, conceived by Jake Arnowitz, a junior at the time, and Kevin Slater, fine and performing arts teacher. The video was produced by Jake, Jack Parrotta (WHS ’20), and Jimmy Curto (WHS ’20).

It is well worth seeing and reminds us, through both the song selections and performances, that despite the troubled times we are in, we live in a wonderful world. View it at https://www.youtube.co /watch?v=6o2Uug362Os.