Dispose ashes safely: Wilton Fire Department reminds residents

Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media

Several times during the year the Wilton Fire Department responds to fires in garages and backyard sheds. In many of these cases, the Fire Marshal first looks for, and finds, a container used to store ashes as the cause of the fire. In some cases, grocery bags are used; in others, plastic buckets or plastic trash cans. Sometimes all that is left is a little puddle of plastic under the area of heaviest damage.

These losses are preventable. Using the correct container is a fail-safe cure for ash disposal fires. Grocery bags will in many cases ignite just a few hours after they have been filled with ashes and stored in the garage. Cold ashes many times conceal hot embers within. These embers can smolder for days. When they come in contact with the bag, fires result.