Conservation Commission thanks Wilton

The Conservation Commission sends thanks to everyone who braved the inhospitable weather last Saturday morning to help with the Town wide Clean-Up Day. We estimate approximately 50 Wilton families came down, grabbed at least one bag and went out collecting litter from the sides of our roads and paths.

We also appreciate the enthusiasm and help of Wilton Ms President champion 4th grader Elyse Pencu and her family for coordinating her winning litter message and for their effort with the Town’s plans, once the State lifted restrictions allowing us to hold the event. Helping to make Wilton clean and beautiful is an important community commitment, as well as a rewarding one.