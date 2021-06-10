Skip to main content
Opinion

Conservation Commission thanks Wilton

the Wilton Conservation Commission, Jackie Algon, Dave Cote, Kim Healy, Jeff Lapnow, Phil Murphy, Colleen O’Brien and Frank Simone
The Wilton Conservation Commission writes this letter with gratitude to the people who helped with the town's recent town-wide cleanup day.

Contributed photo

The Conservation Commission sends thanks to everyone who braved the inhospitable weather last Saturday morning to help with the Town wide Clean-Up Day. We estimate approximately 50 Wilton families came down, grabbed at least one bag and went out collecting litter from the sides of our roads and paths.

We also appreciate the enthusiasm and help of Wilton Ms President champion 4th grader Elyse Pencu and her family for coordinating her winning litter message and for their effort with the Town’s plans, once the State lifted restrictions allowing us to hold the event. Helping to make Wilton clean and beautiful is an important community commitment, as well as a rewarding one.

Our thanks to Pinocchio Pizza for offering volunteers a free slice of pizza, Wilton Hardware for their donation of gift cards for the raffle, and Wilton Kiwanis for their generous donation that allowed us to purchase additional gift cards to Wilton businesses for use in the raffle.

We look forward to seeing you again next year. As always, discarded trash can be collected anytime of the year. We can each do our part to keep Wilton free of litter and beautiful by not dropping trash on the roadways, and by removing it when we see it.

