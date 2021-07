Contributed photo

All the veterans of American Legion Post 86 would like to extend our appreciation for the support of the Wilton community, this past Sunday, July 4th. We wanted some way to celebrate the 4th in a patriotic manner, so we gave out patriotic comic books, patriotic stickers and mini American Flags to all the children (big and small) who stopped by the Post!

You all showed your true spirit, and we are proud to be a part of an all-American town with our Wilton neighbors.