Why are French workers angry about raising retirement age?

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have filled the streets of France in the 11th day of nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The furious public reaction to the plan has left French President Emmanuel Macron cornered and weakened.
France’s highest council on constitutional affairs is examining the bill to see if it's constitutional. It will issue a ruling next week — and Macron's opponents hope the council will severely limit his proposal.