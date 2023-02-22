Ukraine urges all nations to vote to preserve its territory

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged the world’s nations as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears to prove they stand for the United Nations Charter and vote in favor of a U.N. resolution calling for a peace that ensures his war-ravaged country’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”
Dmytro Kuleba told an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly that despite Moscow’s “empty calls” for negotiations, “Russia still wants to destroy Ukraine as a nation.”