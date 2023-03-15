Thai policeman injured, detained after 24-hour standoff

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police on Wednesday detained a senior police officer who fired multiple gunshots from his home in Bangkok, ending a standoff of over 24 hours after his colleagues tried to take him to be treated for mental illness.
The gunman, identified as police Lt. Col. Kitikarn Sangbun was taken to hospital Wednesday for an injury after the ordeal, said police Lt. Gen. Samran Nualma, an assistant to the police chief. He did not specify the nature of Kitikarn's injury and how it was obtained, but said no others were injured.