Suiza: UBS comprará Credit Suisse para frenar turbulencia

The Associated Press

BERNA, Suiza (AP) — El banco suizo UBS comprará a su rival más pequeño Credit Suisse en un esfuerzo por evitar mayor turbulencia en los mercados financieros mundiales, anuncia el presidente suizo Alain Berset.

The Associated Press