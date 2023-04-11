Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 policemen, militant

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta early Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed four officers and a militant commander, officials said.

The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the city's Kuchlak neighborhood, said police official Naveed Shah. The officers demanded the suspect surrender but he instead opened fire at the security forces, killing four officers before being fatally shot.