Shipwreck off Italy: stadium filled with coffins of migrants

ROME (AP) — The wailing of survivors and other family members of dozens of migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast resounded through a sports complex Wednesday as public viewing of rows of closed coffins began.
Meanwhile, the search by air and sea to spot any of the many believed still to be missing continued for a fourth day. Italian state TV and the LaPresse news agency said a child’s body was the latest of three corpses to be recovered, raising the confirmed death toll to 67.