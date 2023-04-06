Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon raise risk of conflict

JERUSALEM (AP) — Militants fired a heavy barrage of rockets from Lebanon at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least one person and ratcheting up regional tensions as Israelis celebrated the Jewish Passover holiday.
Israel's military said 34 rockets had been fired across the border, and that 25 were shot down by its Iron Dome aerial defense system. Another five fell inside Israeli territory and the rest were being investigated, it added. The army said its response would come after “a situational assessment” and meeting by Israel’s Security Cabinet later Thursday.