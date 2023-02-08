Pope seeks release of Cubans arrests during 2021 protests

HAVANA (AP) — Pope Francis hopes Cuban authorities will release and grant amnesty to people arrested and sentenced after the historic protests that took place in 2021, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, who traveled to the island as the pontiff’s special envoy, said Wednesday.
During an act at the University of Havana to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's visit to the island, Cardinal Stella also said the Catholic Church hopes that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and U.S. President Joe Biden can hold talks amid current tense relations between the countries.