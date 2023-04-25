Pakistani police say electrical shorts caused deadly blasts

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police said Tuesday the twin blasts that struck a counterterrorism facility in the country's northwest and killed 16 people the previous day were caused by electrical shorts and not a terror attack, as initially suggested.
The short circuits occurred on Monday at a munition warehouse within the facility in Swat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Among those killed were nine officers, two civilians and five recently detained militants who were being held there for investigation.