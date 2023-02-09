Nicaragua frees 222 opponents, sends them to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega were on their way to Washington on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official confirmed.
“The government of Nicaragua decided unilaterally to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned," said the official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. "Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process.”