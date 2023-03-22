Muslims in Asia began marking holy month of Ramadan

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Islamic authorities in Indonesia said the first day of Ramadan will begin Thursday, as millions of faithful in the world’s most-populous Muslim-majority country began marking the holy month with fasting and prayers.
Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas on Wednesday evening declared that Islamic astronomy observers teams from several of the country's regions had sighted the crescent moon, the official start of Ramadan. Shortly after, worshippers flooded mosques to offer evening prayers.