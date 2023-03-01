Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices, as privacy and cybersecurity concerns grow over the short-video app.
TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not held in China. It also disputes accusations that it collects more user data than other social media companies, and insists that it is run independently by its own management.