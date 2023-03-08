French strikers maintain pressure to reject pension plan

PARIS (AP) — French train and metro drivers, refinery workers, garbage collectors and others were holding further strikes on Wednesday against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in efforts to keep up pressure on the government amid the ongoing parliamentary debate.
New protest actions focused on women — and the retirement reform’s impact on working mothers — are expected Wednesday, to coincide with International Women’s Day. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women, especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career.