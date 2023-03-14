Five years after Rio councilwoman slain, questions and hope

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Relatives and supporters gathered Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro to mark five years since the assassination of Black, bisexual city councilwoman Marielle Franco amid hope that investigations into her death will accelerate under Brazil’s new leftist president.
“It has been five years of pain, suffering, hope and questions without answers. Half a decade is a long time,” Marinete da Silva, the slain councilwoman's mother, told reporters after the inauguration of an 11-meter (36-foot) cutout of her daughter at the Rio Art Museum downtown.