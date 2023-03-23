Eager young Albanians risk everything for new future in UK

BAJRAM CURRI, Albania (AP) — Monika Mulaj's son was in his second year of college in Albania, studying to become a mechanical engineer, when he resolved to make a daring change: He told his parents he would leave his lifelong home for a new future in Britain.
“We had tried to fulfil all his requests, for books and clothing, food and a bit of entertaining. But he was still dissatisfied,” said Mulaj, a high school teacher in the northeastern town of Bajram Curri, which is in one of the country's poorest regions.