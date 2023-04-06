Brazil wrestles with solutions after deadly day care attack

BLUMENAU, Brazil (AP) — Parents in this small city in southern Brazil are struggling with how to explain to their children that a man slaughtered four of their friends, while Brazilians across the country are wondering what should be done to stem an apparently systemic rise of violence in schools.
Dozens of mourners gathered at the day care center in Blumenau to pray, to lay flowers for the victims — aged from 5 to 7 — and to cry. At least four other children were wounded in the attack, the second at a school in the past week to jolt the nation, putting pressure on the government to find solutions.