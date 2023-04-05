Brazil's Bolsonaro questioned about gifts of diamond jewelry

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Jair Bolsonaro underwent questioning Wednesday about diamond jewelry gifts when he was in power, as part of an investigation into whether he engaged in any irregularities in bringing the items into Brazil.
The case has added to the legal jeopardy already surrounding the far-right politician's time as president. He is also under investigation for any involvement in a rampage by his supporters through the national capital after he left office and for numerous actions during the presidential election campaign he lost last fall.