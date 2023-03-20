Body found, 6 missing after fire at illegal AirBnB in Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal’s mayor vowed Monday to tighten regulation of Airbnb as a search continued for six people missing after a fire swept through a building that included Airbnb units in a historic city section where they are banned.
Firefighters initially thought there was one person missing in the blaze last Thursday in the eastern Canadian city. However, reports emerged later of illegal Airbnb units in the more than 130-year-old building, and authorities updated the missing over the weekend to seven — including some from the United States.