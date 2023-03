TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison after a trial in absentia on charges including conspiring to overthrow the government.

Tsikhanouskaya and four other opposition figures are being tried in their absence in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. They also face charges of creating and leading an extremist group, inciting hatred and harming national security.