DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — At least 44 people were killed by Islamic extremists in multiple attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Saturday.

Jihadis attacked Kourakou and Tondobi villages in Seno province, said Lt. Col. P.F Rodolphe Sorgho, governor of the Sahel region in a statement. Sorgho called the attacks on Thursday and Friday “despicable and barbaric” and said the government was stabilizing the area. He called on people to remain calm.