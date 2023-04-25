Alert: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls for immediate end to violence in Myanmar after meeting with military

BANGKOK (AP) — Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls for immediate end to violence in Myanmar after meeting with military.
