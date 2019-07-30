Yemen's government blames rebels for deadly market strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's internationally-recognized government says the Houthi rebels were behind a strike on a market that killed at least 14 civilians, including children, and wounded 27.

Other Yemeni officials and the rebels' health ministry, however, have said that a Saudi-led coalition airstrike was behind Monday's attack in Saada province, a stronghold of the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Tuesday's government statement alleged the Houthis launched Katyusha rockets at the al-Thabet market and then attempted to deflect blame by accusing the Saudi-led coalition for the attack. The statement did not explain why the Houthis would target an area under their control.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach the Saudi-led coalition for comment.

The coalition has been at war against the Houthis since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.