Women seeking Tunisian presidency say it's time for change

President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi submits her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in Tunis, Tunisia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Tunisian women can seek abortions, file for divorce and enjoy other rights unheard of in some parts of the Arab world _ and two presidential candidates say it's time to put a woman in charge of the country. Selma Elloumi Rekik and Abir Moussi want to fight against creeping fundamentalism that has threatened Tunisian women's freedoms, and improve economic prospects for unemployed youth. less President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi submits her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in Tunis, Tunisia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Tunisian women can seek abortions, file for ... more Photo: STR, AP Photo: STR, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Women seeking Tunisian presidency say it's time for change 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian women can seek abortions, file for divorce and enjoy other rights unheard of in some parts of the Arab world — and two presidential candidates say it's time to put a woman in charge of the country.

Selma Elloumi Rekik and Abir Moussi want to fight against creeping fundamentalism that has threatened Tunisian women's freedoms, and improve economic prospects for unemployed youth.

Their chances of winning are slim, and they're up against two dozen men for the job. But the race is wide open ahead of the first-round vote Sept. 15.

They're running in the hastily organized election to replace Beji Caid Essebsi, who was Tunisia's first democratically elected president and died in office last month.

Elloumi told The Associated Press: "There is a clear change in the mentality of Tunisians, who now trust women."