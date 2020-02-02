Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film -- “1917”
British Film -- “1917”
Director -- Sam Mendes, “1917”
Actor -- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Actress -- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Supporting Actress -- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Rising Star -- Micheal Ward
British Debut -- Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, “Bait”
Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, “1917”
Original Screenplay -- “Parasite”
Adapted Screenplay -- “Jojo Rabbit”
Film Not in the English Language
Original Score -- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
Editing -- “Le Mans ‘66”
Production Design -- “1917”
Casting -- “Joker”
Costume Design -- “Little Women”
Sound -- “1917”
Visual Effects -- “1917”
Makeup and Hair -- “Bombshell”
Animated Film -- “Klaus”
British Short Film -- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
British Short Animation -- “Grandad Was a Romantic”
Documentary -- “For Sama”
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema -- Andy Serkis
Academy Fellowship -- Kathleen Kennedy