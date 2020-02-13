UK regulators probe Barclays CEO's link to Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation said Monday, Jan 27, 2020 that Britain's Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry so far. Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew's lawyers and asked to interview him. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File) less FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation said Monday, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close UK regulators probe Barclays CEO's link to Jeffrey Epstein 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s financial watchdog is investigating whether Barclays chief executive Jes Staley disclosed full details of his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Thursday.

The two men were acquainted when Staley ran the private bank division of JP Morgan before joining Barclays.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Barclays said that “as has been widely reported, earlier in his career Mr. Staley developed a professional relationship with Mr. Epstein.” The bank said Staley had had no contact with Epstein after joining Barclays in December 2015.

Barclays said the Financial Conduct Authority had asked about the relationship, and the company had responded.

But it said the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority were now investigating “Mr. Staley’s characterisation to the company of his relationship with Mr. Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company's response to the FCA."

Epstein died in a New York jail in August while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. U.S. authorities ruled the death a suicide.