Turkey not satisfied by US proposal for a Syria safe zone

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's foreign minister says a new U.S. proposal concerning the creation of a possible "safe zone" in northern Syria is not "satisfactory" and suggests Turkey will launch a new offensive in Syria if an agreement is not reached soon.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments on Wednesday, after U.S. and Turkish delegations discussed a possible safe zone along the border with Turkey.

He says Turkey and the United States do not agree on the size of the possible zone or how it would be administered.

Turkey views Kurdish fighters who have fought alongside the United States against the Islamic State group as terrorists and wants the safe zone established to keep the fighters away from the border. It has recently been sending troop reinforcements to its border region.