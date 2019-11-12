The Latest: First death reported in Lebanon's protests

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on naionwide protests in Lebanon (all times local):

12:20 a.m.

The newspaper of a Lebanese political party says a local official was shot dead in south Beirut during anti-government protests, marking the first death during nationwide protests that began Oct. 17.

The newspaper Al-Anbaa of the Progressive Socialist Party of Druze leader Walid Joumblatt says the PSP official was killed Tuesday night in the southern Beirut suburb of Khaldeh.

Media reports say the man was shot by a driver who tried to drive despite road blockades.

Protesters had poured into the streets Tuesday night across Lebanon after President Michel Aoun said in a televised interview that the formation of a new government might be delayed.