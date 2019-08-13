The Latest: Family IDs body of girl missing in Malaysia

In this image from a video, rescuers brief as they conduct a search and rescue operation for a missing British girl at a forest in Seremban, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Malaysian police say rescuers have found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing more than a week ago. State police chief says officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is Nora Anne Quoirin. less In this image from a video, rescuers brief as they conduct a search and rescue operation for a missing British girl at a forest in Seremban, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Malaysian police say rescuers have ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Family IDs body of girl missing in Malaysia 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on a 15-year-old London girl who disappeared in Malaysia (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Malaysian police say the family of a missing 15-year-old London girl has positively identified a body found near the nature resort where she disappeared over a week ago.

Police said the naked body of a female Caucasian was found earlier Tuesday 2 ½ kilometers (1 ½ miles) from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where Nora Anne Quoirin went missing Aug. 4.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters at the hospital morgue that "the family has confirmed that the body is Nora Anne."

___

8 p.m.

Malaysian rescuers on Tuesday found the naked body of a Caucasian female believed to be that of a 15-year-old London girl who was reported missing more than a week ago, police said.

National deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor said the body was found beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state where Nora Anne Quoirin went missing on Aug. 4.

"We have sent our forensic team to the scene and confirmed there is a body there ... it resembles Nora but that is yet to be confirmed by the family," Mazlan said at a news conference. "We have reasonable belief that it must be her."