Syria activists: Government airstrike kills 9 at busy market

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and a doctor say a government airstrike hit a busy open-air market in a town in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, killing nine people.

Dr. Mohamad Abrash, head of the Idlib hospital, says Saturday's strike in the town of Ariha also left a 3-year-old girl and a man in critical condition.

Ghayath, an Ariha activist who only gave his first name fearing for his own safety, said the airstrike hit during the busy weekly bazaar when people come to buy food and other needs. He says the death toll could have been higher had not the local civilian defense team warned against large gatherings.

Ariha has been particularly targeted over the past week as Syria's government intensifies an offensive against the rebel stronghold launched in April.